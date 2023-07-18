Over 26,000 flood-hit evacuated so far

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The government has evacuated 26,250 persons and sent them to safer places in the ongoing flood-rescue operations. A total of 35 people have lost their lives, 15 have been injured and three are still missing.

A government spokesperson said 14,296 people have been rescued in Patiala, 5,400 in Ferozepur, 2,200 in Rupnagar, 1,400 in Mohali, 670 in Jalandhar, 600 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 380 in Kapurthala, 300 in Ludhiana, 263 in Sangrur, 250 in Moga, 241 in Tarn Taran, 200 in SBS Nagar, 33 in Mansa and 17 persons have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Fazilka.

The spokesperson added that 1,422 villages were affected by the flood until 8 am on July 17. A total of 168 relief camps have been established in the state — 16 each in Patiala and Rupnagar, seven in Moga, three in Ludhiana, one in Mohali, two in SBS Nagar, 27 in Sangrur, 18 in Ferozepur, three in Hoshiarpur, seven in Tarn Taran, 38 in Jalandhar, eight in Kapurthala, two in Fazilka and 20 camps have been established in Mansa.

Eighteen districts have been affected. These are Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Pathankot.

A total of 1,728 animals have also been treated and 4,283 others vaccinated. Rescue teams of the Animal Husbandry Department are working round the clock to provide treatment, supply feed, fodder and silage to animals.

Teams of Health Department are also working in the flood-hit areas. A total of 437 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been working across the state. The department has set up 243 medical camps and the total number of OPDs is 7,551.

The spokesperson said dry food packets are being continuously distributed in the affected areas. A total of 21,420 packets have been distributed in Rupnagar, 64,000 in Patiala and 3,800 in SAS Nagar, he added.