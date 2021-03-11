Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistan drone, carrying nine packets containing 10.670 kg suspected heroin, along the International Border in Amritsar sector late last night. The BSF have lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers in this regard.

It is learnt the BSF personnel deployed in the forward post in AOR (area of responsibility) Amritsar heard the humming sound of a suspicious object flying at an altitude of 300 metres around 11.15 pm near the gurdwara of Bharopal village in Amritsar.

BSF DIG Bhupinder Singh said the drone had penetrated at least 1 km into the Indian territory, when the troops spotted it. Nine rounds were fired before it was brought down.

He said: “During search, a hexacopter (drone) and a black bag wrapped in yellow adhesive tape were found in the fields. Three-wing rods of the hexacopter were found in a damaged condition. There was a hold and release mechanism and the consignment was hanged with this mechanism through an iron ring.

“Though we have gunned down four drones in the recent past, this is the first time we have recovered both the drone and contraband. Investigation is on to unravel those behind the conspiracy and identify the intended spot where it was supposed to deliver the consignment.”

No arrest had been made so far. “During a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers, we protested that this drone had entered our side from their jurisdiction,” he said. The area was cordoned off and the Air Force Station authorities informed. The BSF in collaboration with the police carried out a search in the area where the drone was spotted.

Of the 12 recoveries of drugs consignment made near the fencing by the BSF in April-May, today’s recovery was the biggest. Meanwhile, the BSF troops during a routine patrol ahead of the fencing in the Attari area found three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, from the fields.

Extra batteries for longer flying time

Extra batteries were installed on the drone apparently to enhance its flying capacity, said BSF DIG

Printing on drone was scratched in a bid to hide the source, but the bag with heroin had Pak marking

Recent incidents in border districts

May 6: 510 gm heroin seized in Amritsar sector

May 2: 2.9 kg heroin found at Jodhawala village in Abohar sector

May 2: Three packets of heroin found in a field in Amritsar sector

May 1: 1 kg heroin seized from farmer at Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar

April 29: Drone intercepted near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar

April 25: 1 kg heroin found in Amritsar sector

April 23: 3.9 kg heroin seized in Amritsar sector

April 19: 2.1 kg heroin, a pistol found abandoned in Amritsar field

April 11: 3.9 kg heroin seized from Amritsar

April 10: 1 kg heroin tied to a tree found in Ferozepur sector

April 7: 1.2 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur sector

April 4: 2.2 kg heroin recovered in Tarn Taran

