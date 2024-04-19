Parents protest in Faridkot over theft at school

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 18

The police have failed to nab miscreants who decamped with computers, LCD monitors, LPG cylinders and food items from the government school in Machaki Khurd village five days ago.

As a result, residents and students today staged a protest outside the school. Parents said the mid-day meal could not be prepared as thieves stole LPG cylinders. Faridkot DSP Shamsher Singh said the case had been registered in this regard and they were trying their best to nab the culprits.

#Faridkot