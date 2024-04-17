PCS officer Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

Serving as the PCS officer for the past nearly two years, Dr Gurleen has managed to upgrade herself by clearing the UPSC with 30th rank in the result declared on Tuesday.

A native of Patiala, Gurleen is currently posted as the Field Officer to the Chief Minister at Nawanshahr. She has cracked the UPSC in her fourth attempt. She had stood sixth in the PCS examination which she had taken in 2000.

“Taking competitive examination was never my aim till I was doing internship after my MBBS course at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences. I always wanted to be a doctor like my mother Dr Balwinder Kaur Mann, who has retired as the district homeopathy officer. It was my teacher and mentor Ranjana Sharma, who kept on pushing me for this,” said the YPS Patiala passout.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has wished her good luck and said her hard work had paid her well.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC