Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

The police claimed to achieve a major success against criminals by busting a prominent gang operating in the area.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta while addressing a press conference in Phagwara on Friday afternoon. She briefed that the police team of sub-division Phagwara under Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, DSP Jaspreet Singh and CIA in-charge Bisman Singh launched a special operation to nab anti-social elements and succeeded to arrest six criminals and seized 14 weapons and 62 live cartridges from them.

SSP Gupta said that based on information received, police team of Phagwara CIA laid nakabandi and arrested three accused — Sukhwant Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Dhirpur near Kartarpur, Roshan Singh, a resident of Wada Bhai in Ferozepur and Ajay Kumar, alias Aju, a resident of Ramsar in Ferozepur — who were travelling in a car.

SSP said that on March 4, the police recovered five .32 bore pistols with 16 live cartridges, one .30 bore pistol with 19 live cartridges, one country made pistol and a car, but now during further investigation on the basis of disclosure statement of Roshan Singh, 5 more pistols (one .30 bore and four .32 bore) along with 13 live cartridges were seized from Roshan. She added that the accused Sukha during interrogation revealed that he was running a local gang and was having a rivalry against another local gang (leader of which is already in jail). In order to make his gang stronger, he had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was planning to add more members to his gang. She also said that all three accused are hardcore criminals and information about their future targets/planning is being gathered.

SSP Vatsala Gupta further said that on a tip-off, the police succeeded to nab one more criminal near Haveli Restaurant when he was travelling in a car. The police recovered one pistol and nine live cartridges, Rs 9.80 lakh cash and two passports from his possession. She said the police are verifying two passports. Several more disclosures are expected from the arrested accused, identified as Dildar Singh, a resident of Juthewal near Amritsar, said the SSP.

In third major success, the Phagwara police have cracked a robbery case and arrested two robbers with a recovery of a pistol, nine live cartridges, a bike, one datar (sharp-edged weapon) and Rs 2,700 cash. SSP said the arrested accused, identified as Avtar Singh Rana, a resident of village Ghumman and Rakesh Kumar of village Chachoki, had looted Rs 2 lakh from a money exchange agent Sanjeev Kumar (M&R Enterprises Hadiabad) on March 12.

