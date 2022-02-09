Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Bathinda, February 8
The security arrangements fell flat after the police recovered narcotics, sharp-edged weapons and mobile phones, from gangsters lodged at Bathinda Central Jail during a special search operation.
Bathinda SSP Amneet Kaundal said ahead of the voting on February 20, a special drive has been launched to maintain the law and order, and tighten noose around anti-social elements in the district.
The SSP said eight teams conducted checking in all the security zones and barracks at 6.30 am. She said each team was supervised by the DSP. A smartphone was recovered from gangster Baljinder Singh Billa. Ganja and tobacco was recovered from gangster Kirpal Singh. Apart from this, some iron material was recovered. —
