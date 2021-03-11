Punjab and Haryana High Court begins hearing plea by Lawrence Bishnoi

Chandigarh, June 2
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday began hearing the plea by alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The court said a local magistrate is well within his rights to take a decision in such matters.
Bishnoi’s counsel told the court that he had been granted relief by the high court in another matter. Bringing Bishnoi would mean endangering his life, he argued.
Apprehending a fake encounter by Punjab Police, Bishnoi had wanted that his security be increased and videography be undertaken in case he is taken on remand by Punjab Police following Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.
