‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ enters Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 5

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib before starting his “Punjab Bachao Yatra” in the district.

Only regional party can protect rights, resolve all issues and ensure justice to Punjabis, said Sukhbir, adding that the Delhi-based parties — Congress, AAP and BJP — had no agenda for Punjab and were misusing resources of the state.

Bikram Singh Khalsa, who is likely to be SAD candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency, accompanied Sukhbir.

He said the Congress and AAP governments had taken Punjab back by decades. Under SAD, the state witnessed massive development in every sector, he said.

The AAP government had betrayed Punjabis by going back on all promises made to them during the 2022 Assembly poll, said Akali Dal chief. A few AAP supporters raised slogans against Sukhbir and termed it the “Parivar Bachao Yatra” to befool people.

