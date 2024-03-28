Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday welcomed a baby girl.

Mann shared the news on X with a post written in Punjabi.

“God has given the gift of a daughter…Both the mother and the child are healthy..”, he said in the post.

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਦਾਤ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ..ਜੱਚਾ-ਬੱਚਾ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਨੇ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

On July 7, 2022, Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Bhagwant Mann and wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur. File photo

This is Mann’s second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

