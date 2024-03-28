Chandigarh, March 28
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday welcomed a baby girl.
Mann shared the news on X with a post written in Punjabi.
“God has given the gift of a daughter…Both the mother and the child are healthy..”, he said in the post.
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਦਾਤ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ..ਜੱਚਾ-ਬੱਚਾ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਨੇ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024
In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.
Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024
On July 7, 2022, Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.
This is Mann’s second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal reaches Delhi court; to be produced before judge as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity
The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl
Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehow...