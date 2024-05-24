Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 23

While the Congress party is camping against turncoat Ravneet Singh Bittu and leaving no stone unturned to ensure his defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana, the two-term Ludhiana MP is trying to cash in on the legacy of his grandfather, former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Bittu recently switched over to the BJP and to give him a tough competition, the Congress chose Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring over local leaders. To take on Bittu, Leader of Opposition and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa has shifted his base to Ludhiana until the elections are over. Bajwa recently said the Punjab Congress and the people of Ludhiana would teach Bittu a lesson because of his “treason”. “I am camping in Ludhiana to take on this traitor,” said Bajwa.

On the other hand, Bittu has included the picture of slain Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was a staunch Congressman, in the BJP posters, which has left Congress leaders fuming.

Bittu drove his grandfather’s Ambassador car to file his nomination papers and had said that his grandfather belonged to Punjab and the Congress had never recognised the sacrifice made by him. Beant was killed in 1995 in a bomb blast while he was still serving as Punjab CM.

Commenting on the use of Beant’s picture in BJP’s posters, Warring said this action of Bittu had exposed his hunger for power, but he should have “spared the white turban of Beant Singh, and not made a mockery of his martyrdom”.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Ravneet Bittu