Punjab Police Canine squad's Labrador dog beats cancer, joins back on duty

Faridkot, May 19
A labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and is back on its duty to serve the nation, said a police officer for the Punjab police dog Squad.
According to the police, the seven-year-old canine handled by his handler Head Constable Kulbir Singh is exceptional when it comes to detecting any intoxicating substances. In the past, Simmy has conducted numerous successful operations.
#WATCH | Faridkot: A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and joins back duty pic.twitter.com/hT4qEqFqH4— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
"Dog Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time and was getting treated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana and now her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking, in the past, she helped the Police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner," Harjit Singh, SSP, Faridkot.
"These dog squads are very good at detecting explosives and drugs during checking devices and very helpful for district police," said the SSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: Supreme Court-appointed panel
Says it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani ...
NCB ex-officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case, moves HC
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
AP CJ Prashant K Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan take oath as Supreme Court judges
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to the newly a...
Bihar asked to produce original records on remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan in murder case
The bench tells advocate Manish Kumar, appearing for the Bih...