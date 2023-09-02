Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 1

Directing owners of dairy farms and gaushalas to get its consent for operations, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has asked them to adopt necessary safeguards and ensure compliance of revised environmental guidelines or face fines. This comes as the majority of gaushalas and dairies continue to discharge dung and wastewater into drains, leading to water pollution.

New guidelines New dairy farms & gaushalas should be located outside city/village boundaries

These should be at least 200 m from residential units and 500 m from hospitals and schools

New dairy farms and gaushalas should not be located in flood-prone areas

The PPCB has asked the proprietors of dairy farms and gaushalas that as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, it was mandatory to comply with the revised guidelines for environmental management and to have consent to establish a unit.

The consent include undertaking that the dairies and farms would treat wastewater before releasing it into sewers and stop dumping bovine dung. The PPCB approval would be given only if the units would collect dung from the sheds at regular intervals.

“At present, the majority of dairies are flouting norms and polluting both air and water. This has to stop or environmental compensation will be levied against defaulters as per NGT orders. At present, most farms are operating without following any norms,” said a top PPCB official.

Sources said the recent order came following the problems caused by discharge of dung and wastewater, especially during the floods across Punjab.

“Many dairy farms and gaushalas throw dung along with wastewater into drains, leading to clogging. This ultimately reaches rivers and creates water pollution. The dung produces many gases and compounds which are emitted into the atmosphere,” said PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig.

