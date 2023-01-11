Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 11

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman Dr Yograj has resigned from his post on Wednesday, sources said.

Dr Yograj joined as chairperson of the Board on July 29, 2020, with a three-year term. Sources said he had a meeting with Education Minister Harjot Bains after which he resigned today. Dr Yograj was not available for a comment. His term was to endJuly 29, 2023, sources said.

A professor at Punjabi University, Patiala, he was appointed chairman on directions of the Punjab Governor during the Capt Amarinder Singh government.

He continued to remain on the post in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government and also in the Bhagwant Mann-led government. However, he resigned before the end of his term even as the PSEB gears up for the annual examinations.