Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests one more in vehicle fitness certificate scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh November 30

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused agent in the vehicle fitness certificate scam.

The VB has confiscated his mobile phone and SIM card, which will be sent to data experts to gather more information about the scam.

The accused, Varinder Singh Deepu, a resident of Basti Gujan, Jalandhar, had colluded with Naresh Kaler, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar.

A spokesperson for the VB said the bureau had conducted a surprise check at the office of Naresh Kaler and exposed an organised corruption net for issuing/receiving fitness certificates without inspection of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station, Jalandhar.

So far, nine persons have been arrested — Naresh Kaler, Rampal, Mohan Lal, Paramjit Singh Bedi, Surjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Pankaj Dhingra, Brijpal Singh and Arvind Kumar — all private agents.

Investigation into the case is underway and the remaining absconding accused would be arrested soon, the spokesperson said.