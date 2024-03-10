‘Rail roko’: Farmers set to derail traffic today

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 9

Rail traffic in parts of North India is likely to be hit due to a protest call by the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). They have announced a four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab from noon on Sunday. Farmers are set to stop trains at 52 places in 22 districts, but have urged passengers to travel only after 4 pm. Union members also said “women would play a crucial role in the rail roko agitation”.

Five farmer unions, which are not part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, have also supported the ‘rail roko’ call. These include BKU (Ugrahan), which is one of the biggest faction of farmers from Punjab; BKU (Dakaunda), BKU (Malwa), BKU (Doaba) and Krantikari Kisan Union.

Addressing the issue at Shambhu, farmer union leaders Amarjit Singh, Maliat Singh and Jang Singh, said, “All arrangements have been made to make rail roko a success”. They added that the offer by Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday was an eyewash and had been rejected by them. “This offer is contrary to our main demands, therefore the protest at Shambhu and Khanauri will continue till the government accepts our demands in toto,” they said. On Friday, Union minister Piyush Goyal had said the government was considering procuring the entire quantity of maize and pulses from farmers at MSP to encourage diversification of crops from unsustainable, water-guzzling, crops like rice.

Meanwhile, General Secretary, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher said they had announced the ‘rail roko’ agitation almost a week ago, so that commuters could avoid travel on the given date.

