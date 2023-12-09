Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting SGPC team

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 8

Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the former CM Beant Singh assassination case, ended his hunger strike following a meeting with a delegation led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in the Patiala jail.

Rajoana ended his fast by taking ‘jal’ (holy water), the delegation brought from the ‘sarovar’ of Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Besides Jathedar Raghbir Singh, the three-member delegation included Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Sultan Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

While interacting with mediapersons, the SGPC president said Rajoana ended his hunger strike on Friday after he was assured of the decision on his mercy petition by December 31. The issue would be taken up with the union government.

He said the SGPC had been consistently making efforts in the courts to revoke the death penalty of Rajoana.

Rajoana had started the hunger strike inside the jail on December 5 after the SGPC executive turned down his request to withdraw the mercy plea filed on his behalf.

#Akal Takht #Balwant Singh Rajoana #Giani Raghbir Singh #SGPC #Sikhs