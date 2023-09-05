Register voters for HSGMC poll: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged party workers to register voters for the forthcoming elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), asserting “the time has come to retake control of our religious shrines from the modern-day mahants and hand over the same to the sangat”.

The SAD president held a meeting with SAD district presidents as well as prominent members of the SAD Haryana unit, including its president Sharanjit Singh Sohta, Baldev Singh and Amarjit Kaur.

He said the Congress and the BJP governments tried to take the Haryana gurdwara panel away from the Akal Takth. “This is intolerable for Sikhs who do not want governments to interfere in their religious affairs,” he said.

