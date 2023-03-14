SAD-BSP to start protest from March 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BSP will launch a “Punjab Bachao” programme from March 17 to 24 to mark the ‘failure’ of the AAP government on all fronts.

Announcing this here today, party spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said a decision was taken under the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal following a meeting with constituency in-charges as well as the senior BSP leadership.

Dr Cheema said the dharnas would be held across the state under the theme “AAP sarkar da ikk saal, Punjab da karta bura haal”. He said SAD-BSP workers would submit memoranda to SDMs, highlighting the injustices meted out to Punjabis under the dispensation.

#daljit singh cheema #shiromani akali dal