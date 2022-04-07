Sangrur: BJP leader meets protesters

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday met members of “2016 police recruitment struggle union”, who have been sitting on an indefinite protest near the local residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann since March 29. “The government should complete the process and give them joining letters. I will raise the issue in the Assembly also,” said Sharma. TNS

2 Moga cops booked for graft

Moga: The VB has booked an ASI Pritam Singh and Head Constable Mandeep Singh on charges of corruption. The duo on June 9, 2021, rounded up Jagdish Chand for allegedly possessing 4-kg poppy husk. They allegedly threatened to implicate his son and demanded Rs5 lakh. The deal was fixed at Rs2.2 lakh and Rs1.5 lakh was paid. A case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. TNS

Foundation Day observed

Chandigarh: Sudan Singh, national vice-president of the BJP, on Foundation Day of the party on Wednesday, traced the history of the party. He said the party had risen to being the single largest party in the nation today by starting from only two MPs 42 years ago.