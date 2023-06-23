SGPC delegation asks Purohit to nullify amended gurdwaras Bill

Chandigarh, June 22
A high-level delegation led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami today submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to nullify the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Aam Aadmi Party government recently.
Violation of Constitution
CM Mann has gone beyond his jurisdiction. This move is a violation of the Constitution. Any amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, can be done only by the Centre on the recommendations of the SGPC.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, chief, sgpc
The memorandum states that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, was unconstitutional.
Dhami said, “CM Mann has gone beyond his jurisdiction. The government has interfered in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, by making an issue of broadcasting Gurbani.”
“This move is a direct violation of the Constitution. Any amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, can be done only by the Centre on the recommendations of the SGPC. The Punjab Government has no right to interfere in the management of the SGPC,” he said.
Dhami said the matter related to the broadcasting of Gurbani was completely administrative and the AAP government was trying to gain political mileage.
He said, “CM Mann wants to weaken the SGPC. However, the Sikh community will not allow this to happen.”
The SGPC chief said the Governor had assured them that he would examine the Bill as per the Constitution and would not allow any injustice to take place.
