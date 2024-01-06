SGPC to initiate talks with Centre over ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The SGPC has been ordered to take up the matter of pending mercy plea of death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana with the Centre by January 27, otherwise the Sikh body could think over withdrawing it.

This was disclosed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami after presiding over the executive body meeting.

Speaking about the action of the committee formed in the case of transforming Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment and releasing other ‘Bandi Singhs’, Dhami said time was sought for a meeting with the Union Home Minister.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Balwant Singh Rajoana #Bandi Singhs #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs