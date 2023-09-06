SGPC to set up press in US to print ‘holy saroops’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

The SGPC executive committee has decided to establish a printing press at Tracy City in California, US, to publish the ‘holy saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib. It will also set up a religious preaching centre at Yuba City.

This was decided by a meeting of the SGPC executive committee chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

The executive termed the printing of voter forms only in Hindi for the HSGMC elections as a move to ignore Punjabi by the Khattar government. Slamming the ‘discriminatory’ move, Dhami said Punjabi was the second language in Haryana and even officials engaged to conduct the poll were not conversant with Punjabi.

#Guru Granth Sahib #SGPC #Sikhs