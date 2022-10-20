Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer in Rajasthan. Tinu is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the main accused in the Moosewala murder case.

He had escaped from police custody in Mansa on October 2. He managed to ditch CIA officials when he was being brought from a Kapurthala jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle. The Punjab Police had earlier arrested a woman accomplice of Tinu who had helped him in escaping. Tinu is among the 24 accused who have been chargesheeted in the case. He was taken to Punjab from Delhi on a transit remand from Tihar Jail on July 4 for interrogation.