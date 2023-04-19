Sikh jatha returns from Pak after celebrating Baisakhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

After visiting various Sikh shrines in Pakistan, the jatha entered India through Attari-Wagah joint check post.

The jatha had departed on April 9 to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi).

Narinder Singh, a member of the jatha, said the main event was held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal in Pakistan on April 14.

He said ‘Panj Pyaras’ of Akal Takht had reached there to initiate ‘amrit sanchar’. “Around 107 Sikh devotees took part in the ceremony. Dharam Parchar Committee of the SGPC presented kakkars (Sikh religious symbols) to them,” he said.

Another jatha member, Baldev Singh Bhikhiwind, said he visited his ancestral village Rajajung near Kasoor.

Puran Singh of Jund village in Amritsar visited his birth place (Kot Desraj village) after 77 years. He said he also met his childhood friends.

Harbhajan Singh said he visited various shrines, including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib and Gurdwara Dehra Sahib.

He said the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Evacuee Trust Board officials had made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims.

A total of 2,856 visas were issued to the pilgrims by the Pakistan High Commission from April 9-18.

