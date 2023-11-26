Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 25

Different ‘jathas’ of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint check post on Saturday to celebrate the 554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib on November 27.

The pilgrims were received by officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board of Pakistan and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at the Wagah border.

According to the information available, 2,446 Indian pilgrims — facilitated by different organisations — have reached Pakistan.

The Pakistan High Commission Charge d’Affaires, Aizaz Khan, wished them a safe tour. Earlier, amid chants of ‘bole so nihal…Sat Sri Akal’, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia led a ‘jatha’ that left for Pakistan.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh has expressed discontent over the denial of visas to a significant number of Sikh devotees. The SGPC has recommended the application of 1,684 aspirants but 788 were denied visas by the Pakistan High Commission.

Pakistan High Commission has clarified that the issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India protocol on Visits of Religious Shrines of 1974 which speak about giving visas to a maximum of 3,000 pilgrims from India on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Bhatia said that though the events were being organised across the world to celebrate ‘Parkash Gurpurb’ of Guru Nanak Dev, it was great fortune for the devotees who were permitted to visit Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of first Sikh Guru.

He said that the 10-day visa has been given by the Pakistan authorities during which the pilgrims will also visit other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

On November 26, from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the ‘jatha’ of pilgrims will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura).

On November 27, the ‘jatha’ will participate in the ‘Parkash Gurpurb’ celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

On November 29, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and after staying there, they will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 30.

On December 2, the ‘jatha’ will visit Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore, the same evening and will have a day’s stay before returning the next morning on December 4.

Meanwhile in Amritsar, the SGPC and Khalsa College educational institutions organised a huge ‘nagar kirtan’ to commemorate the occasion.

#Gurdwara Nankana Sahib #Pakistan #Sikhs