Punjabi singer Babbu Maan receives threat call

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

Punjabi singer-actor Babbu Maan has received a threat call on his mobile phone following which he filed a complaint with the Director General of Police on Thursday.

With the DGP issuing directions to the Mohali SSP to increase his security, a police team has been deployed at his house and more bodyguards have been posted, sources said.

In his complaint, Maan alleged that the caller identified himself to be a member of the Bambiha gang and threatened to kill him.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 29, singer Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

#Mohali