Six foreign national girls held for looting passerby

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 22

After arresting nine foreign national girls on the charges of immoral trafficking in different paying guests near Law Gate Maheru here on February 5, and six foreign national girls under Sections 341,384 and 506 of the IPC on the charges of looting passersby on March 2, now the district police headed by Senior Superintendent of the Police Vatsala Gupta have arrested 14 girls, including six from Nigeria and Ghana, on the charges of looting passers-by in two different cases.

Kapurthala SSP told this correspondent here today that acting on two different complaints lodged by Varinder Singh of Beas and Arvinder Kumar of Nanak Nagri, the police raided two deserted places near Law Gate and arrested 14 girls, including six foreign nationals involved in looting passersby by threatening and blackmailing them.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara