Faridkot: Speaker volume triggers row, constable booked

Faridkot, April 12
In a dispute over the volume of the loudspeaker in a gurdwara in a village here, a police constable was booked for the offence of outraging religious feelings.
Mithu Singh, treasurer of the gurdwara at Mallan village in Faridkot, alleged that constable Suba Singh and his wife Kulwinder Kaur misbehaved with him, demanding the switching off of the loudspeaker. The police have booked the constable and his wife under Section 295, 269, 506 and 34 of the IPC.
