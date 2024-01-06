Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 6

A group of international students, predominantly from Punjab, has commenced an indefinite protest at Algoma University in Brampton, Canada.

The protest centres around the mass failure of 130 students in a specific subject of their IT Graduation course.

The students argue that while they passed in nine subjects and even in the practical exam for ‘Techniques of System Analyst,’ they were intentionally failed in the theory paper for the same subject.

Karanbir Singh, a student from Punjab, said that he finds it surprising that 130 students, that too all international ones, failed a specific subject.

He said there is a high failure rate in this subject, and some protesting students are retaking this course after being failed in the subject.

We will protest until the university agrees to re-evaluate the papers with a different professor, he added.

A group of students during an indefinite protest at Algoma University in Brampton, Canada.

Meanwhile, the protest by students have gained support beyond campus, with organisations like the Montreal Youth Students Organization and others joining in.

Their collective demand is for the university to intervene and launch an inquiry into the conduct of the professor of this particular subject.

Responding to the allegations Algoma University issued a press statement stating, “We've contacted every student protesting grades from one specific instructor. Taking their concerns seriously, the Dean of Science is leading an urgent investigation.

We acknowledge the stress these students face. We value academic integrity, and the Faculty of Science is intervening to ensure fair assessments for each student”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Brampton #Canada