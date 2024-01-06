Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, January 6
A group of international students, predominantly from Punjab, has commenced an indefinite protest at Algoma University in Brampton, Canada.
The protest centres around the mass failure of 130 students in a specific subject of their IT Graduation course.
The students argue that while they passed in nine subjects and even in the practical exam for ‘Techniques of System Analyst,’ they were intentionally failed in the theory paper for the same subject.
Karanbir Singh, a student from Punjab, said that he finds it surprising that 130 students, that too all international ones, failed a specific subject.
He said there is a high failure rate in this subject, and some protesting students are retaking this course after being failed in the subject.
We will protest until the university agrees to re-evaluate the papers with a different professor, he added.
Meanwhile, the protest by students have gained support beyond campus, with organisations like the Montreal Youth Students Organization and others joining in.
Their collective demand is for the university to intervene and launch an inquiry into the conduct of the professor of this particular subject.
Responding to the allegations Algoma University issued a press statement stating, “We've contacted every student protesting grades from one specific instructor. Taking their concerns seriously, the Dean of Science is leading an urgent investigation.
We acknowledge the stress these students face. We value academic integrity, and the Faculty of Science is intervening to ensure fair assessments for each student”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination
Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...
Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them
The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...
Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms
Guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-st...
ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance
The ED also issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there a...
Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft
Inspections will be done during night halt of aircraft conce...