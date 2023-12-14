Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, December 14

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday sought an apology for the sacrilege incidents during the SAD government and appealed to the dissident Akali leaders to come under one umbrella shunning the differences.

Sukhbir Badal on the occasion. Photo credit: X/OfficeofSukhbirBadal

Sukhbir said this while addressing a gathering on the 103rd foundation day of SAD commemorated at Shaheed Baba Gurbax Singh Jee gurdwara near the Akal Takht.

Harsimrat Badal, Bikram Majithia, Anil Joshi and SGPC president Harjinder Dhami were present on the occasion.

The sacrilege incidents had occurred in Faridkot district between June and October 2015.

Sukhbir said it had pained late Parkash Singh Badal a great deal that these incidents had occurred under his watch.

While seeking apology from the Panth with folded hands, Sukhbir said it was a lapse on their part that they could not arrest the culprits. He said that following political pressure, the SAD government was compelled to refer the matter to the CBI.

He said the successive governments could not arrest the culprits.

He said if voted to power, the SAD would leave no stone unturned to catch the culprits.

Without naming anyone, Sukhbir also apologised to the Akalis who had parted ways. He urged them to strengthen the SAD by uniting once again.

