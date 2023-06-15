Sukhbir on 20-day foreign tour, gives Rs 50-lakh guarantee in court

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 14

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was today allowed exemption from personal appearance before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC) in the Kotkapura police firing case of 2015 as he left on a 20-day foreign tour on Tuesday.

Before leaving, Sukhbir submitted a copy of his passport and placed on file a bank guarantee amounting to Rs 50 lakh in the form of surety to appear in the court as when directed by the court.

Last week, the public prosecutor had strongly opposed Sukhbir’s application seeking permission to go abroad from June 13 to July 2.

Being a Z+ protectee, Sukhbir had requested the court to withhold the disclosure of destination as a security concern. However, on return, the schedule can be submitted if desired by the court.

While opposing his tour, the public prosecutor had alleged that Sukhbir had managed to delay the investigation in the case for about seven years on one pretext or the other.

Allowing his application, the court had ordered that Sukhbir’s counsel would remain present on the date of hearing and would not ask for adjournment on the ground that the SAD chief was not present in India.

