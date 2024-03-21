Anandpur Sahib: Teacher on fast unto death refuses to budge

Anandpur Sahib, March 20
As the fast unto death by Jaswinder Kaur, convener of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab (Government College), entered the fourth day today, she refused to take a meal or get down from the overhead water tank despite repeated requests by the authorities here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Pooja Syal and a medical team visited her today and tried to convince her to get down and end her fast. But Jaswinder was adamant that she would continue the fast till 483 assistant professors and librarians who were rendered jobless joined government colleges. She also demanded that their salaries be released since their appointment in December 2022.
The protesters have been sitting on dharna near the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains at Gambhirpur village since August 31 last year. On March 17, Jaswinder started her fast unto death and the next day, she climbed atop the water tank.
After the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year, The protesters joined forces.
Jaswinder said the government was not pleading their case properly in the court and even Bains had failed to address their problem.
ADC Syal said when she met Jawinder, the required medical treatment was administered to her. Her condition was being monitored regularly and she has been requested to end the fast as their demands were being considered by the government, she added.
PROTESTING NEAR EDU MIN’S HOUSE
The 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front members have been sitting on dharna since August 31, 2023, near residence of Education Minister Harjot Bains at Gambhirpur village. On March 17, Jaswinder started fast unto death and the next day on March 18, she climbed the water tank. The front came into existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...