Truck overturns on car near Moga village, four killed

Faridkot, December 22

Four members of a family were killed today when a truck, laden with stones, overturned on a car near Buttar village on Moga-Barnala road in Moga district. A five-year-old child has sustained serious injuries in the accident. The deceased have been identified as, Sohabat Singh, his wife Lovepreet Kaur, Karman Singh, and one other woman. They all belong to Sriganganagar and were going to attend a wedding at Buttar village.

