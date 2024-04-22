Two held with 1 kg opium

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 21

A team of Wahabwala police station checked and searched bike-riding youths near Bazidpur Bhoma village and recovered one kg opium from their possession.

Manjeet Singh, a police official, said that he was patrolling along with a team last evening. Two youths commuting on a bike, tried to flee after seeing the police team but their bike stopped. After getting hold of them, police personnel searched the bag they were carrying and seized one kg opium from it.

The arrested youths have been identified as, Iqbal Singh of Mala Rampura in Sangria and Satpal of Sito Gunno village.

