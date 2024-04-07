Two killed in Abohar road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 6

Two persons died in separate accidents last night. A trader died and one person was injured after the pickup van in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sito Gunno bypass here last night. The deceased has been identified as Bashir (70) of Jhunjhunu. The injured, Munna Lal, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

A 40-year-old man, who was coming from Kaluwala, died on the spot when his bike collided with a stray animal last night. The deceased was the father of three children. According to information, Girdhari Lal’s wife had come to Kular village to mourn the death of a relative. ASI Kala Singh said the statement of the deceased’s in-laws was recorded and they demanded authorities to tackle stray animal menace.

