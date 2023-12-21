Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 21

In another breakthrough, police on Thursday nabbed two members of the Prince Chauhan gang after an exchange of fire, in Daunmajra village, near Kharar.

Officials said action was taken against the accused — Pradeep alias Shetty and Brijpal, both residents of Naraingarh in Haryana’s Ambala district — based on specific inputs about threat calls made by them to a local businessman.

Police said the encounter took place in an area surrounded by fields.

During the exchange of fire, both the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to the hospital, they added.

Two pistols and a bike was recovered from the spot, said officials.

This is the eighth incident of cross-firing between miscreants and police in Mohali district this year, they added.

Accused Pradeep has two attempt to murder case registered against him, said an official.

Police said several persons had reportedly received threat calls from the accused in New Chandigarh, Balongi, Kharar and nearby areas.

On December 16, two criminals were shot at in a police encounter on a secluded road near Saneta here.

