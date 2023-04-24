 UK’s silence aided Amritpal Singh’s arrest : The Tribune India

Amritpal Singh being taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

On the diplomatic back foot after pro-Khalistan activists tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London over the Punjab Police’s hunt for fugitive Amritpal Singh, the UK held its silence when his wife Kirandeep Kaur, a British national, was stopped from taking a flight to the UK at the Amritsar airport despite having a valid visa and no case against her.

Sources here said the Kirandeep connection was a vital link in keeping Amritpal’s activities going on in Punjab. They contended that funds were transferred and pressure was put on the UK government by Khalistani supporters claiming to be in control of vote bank in Britain to go slow on taking action on vandalisation of Indian diplomatic missions.

Kirandeep’s visa was due to expire in July and if South Block had not been against countenancing Khalistani activity in the UK, there were expectations of voices from abroad protesting when she was stopped at the airport. But India mounted counter-pressure from various angles.

A week earlier, the Delhi MC removed the extra security barricades around the UK High Commission in protest against the lack of security around the Indian High Commission when a mob took down the Tricolour on March 19.

India summoned a senior UK diplomat on March 19 and sought explanation for the absence of British security that allowed separatist to enter the Indian High Commission in London and replace the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag.

PM Narendra Modi called for strong action against anti-India elements in a conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on April 13. The absence of any outside support, unlike in the case of the farmers’ protests, in the Kirandeep case had led to Amritpal's arrest.

Rein in pro-Khalistan elements, UK, US told

  • The country’s top security, intelligence and bureaucratic leaderships have been trying to convince the authorities in the UK, the US, Australia and Canada to rein in pro-Khalistan elements
  • Officials in the security establishment said the Sikh for Justice and the Babbar Khalsa were actively trying to create nuisance

Mysterious rise and fall of Khalistan activist Amritpal

August 2022: Amritpal Singh returned from Dubai to Punjab

Sep 29: Amritpal announced as Waris Punjab De chief

Dec 12: He shot into first major controversy by burning chairs at gurdwara of Model Town in Jalandhar.

Feb 10, 2023: He ties knot with UK citizen Kirandeep Kaur, hailing from Kular village of Jalandhar

Feb 16: Amritpal, his aide Lovepreet Toofan booked for kidnapping, attempt to murder

Feb 17: Toofan arrested by Ajnala police

Feb 23: Amritpal, his supporters carry Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala police station, lay siege there, demand release of Toofan, brandish swords, guns, clash with cops

Feb 24: Toofan walks out of custody

March 18: Police teams chase Amritpal in a bid to nab him near Harike, cavalcade intercepted at Mehatpur, his seven aides arrested, Amritpal escapes.

March 19: Supporters moved to Dibrugarh jail. NSA invoked against them. Amritpal changes vehicles, clothes, gives police the slip, making halts at Nangal Ambian village of Shahkot, Sheikhurpur of Phillaur and crosses high security check posts ahead of Ludhiana with accomplice Papalpreet and halts in Patiala

March 20: His uncle Harjit Singh and driver surrender in Shahkot

March 20: Halts in Shahbad, Haryana

March 21-25: Travel to Delhi, Pilibhit (UP) and Uttarakhand, not able to cross Nepal border

March 26: Reach deras of Baba Nidhan Singh at Saproad (Phagwara), Nadalon (Hoshiarpur), stays there for two days

March 27: Akal Takht holds special gathering of Sikh bodies

March 28: Punjab Police chase Amritpal, Papalpreet from near Rawalpindi in Phagwara to Marnaian in Hoshiarpur. Both escape on foot late evening. Manhunt launched but no success.

March 29: Amritpal moved to Rajpur Bhaiyan village, Papalpreet was in dera in Tanuli village, Hoshiarpur, releases his first video since escape

March 30, 31: Amritpal stayed in the house of an advocate of Babak village, releases an audio and a video

April 1: He was dropped on main road by the lawyer

April 7 to 15: Security beefed up in Akal Takht Amritsar, Damdama Sahib and Anandpur Sahib over his likely surrender around Baisakhi

April 10: Papalpreet was arrested from Kathu Nangal in Amritsar

April 13: Rajasthan Police hunt for him in Hanumangarh

April 15: Another aide Joga Singh arrested from Sirhind

April 17: Police searched for his possible hiding in Sirsa

April 21: Amritpal’s wife detained at Amritsar airport as she was to take a flight to UK

April 23: He was arrested at 6:45 am from a gurdwara at Rode village, Moga

