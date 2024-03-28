Wheat procurement from April 1, CS takes stock of arrangements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Keeping in view the harvesting during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today held a meeting through video conferencing with the officers of the procurement agencies as well as the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take stock of the procurement arrangements. The Chief Secretary said that the procurement is beginning from April 1 and all the necessary arrangements have been made in this regard.

Divulging more, Verma said that the wheat has been sown in 35.07 lakh hectare area in Punjab which is likely to result in 161.30 lakh metric tonne (LMT) yield. The Cash Credit Limit (CCL) to the extent of Rs 30,776 cr is needed out of which Rs 27,077.91 cr has been received for April. The balance amount for the month of May would be received soon, he added. The Punjab Mandi Board has announced 1,908 regular purchase centres which would be allotted soon to the various agencies as per the advice of procurement agencies.

Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the farmers face no hassles during the procurement and apart from robust mechanism for procurement in the mandis, special attention is paid to the basic facilities. There must be prompt payment to the farmers in a hassle free manner, said Verma and further directed the Deputy Commissioners that in case any issue is pending with any procurement agency, it must be brought to his notice immediately so as to ensure that no problem occurs.

