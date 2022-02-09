Will build 'nawan Punjab', says PM Modi

Ludhiana, February 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised a new Punjab if the BJP was voted to power in the border state. Addressing his maiden virtual rally for voters of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, PM Modi blamed the Congress and AAP for “all ills afflicting the state”. In his over 20-minute address, he did not mention BJP’s old ally Akali Dal even once.
Takes on rivals
We worked for the state and opened a passage to the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev. — Narendra Modi, PM
“Our goal is to create a ‘nawan Punjab’ by freeing the state of all ills, ensuring all-round development and welfare of all sections of society, mainly the farmers and industrialists. The NDA has the vision, roadmap and track record of delivering,” he said.
Beginning his address by greeting viewers with “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” and paying tributes to Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas, the PM said, “Punjab needs a stable and progressive government which only the BJP can give. Its double-engine dispensation will ensure all-round development.” He alleged, “The Congress engineered massacre of Sikhs and could not keep Kartarpur Sahib in India. Some people let terrorism thrive in Punjab to remain in power.”
He claimed, “On the contrary, we punished the killers of Sikhs, worked for peace and development of the state and opened a direct passage to the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev.”
The PM promised the constitution of a border area development authority, introduction of “one district, one product” scheme and grant of special status of “textile hub” for Ludhiana and “steel city” for Mandi Gobindgarh.
“I will visit Punjab very soon to meet its people,” he said, adding “we will work towards realising the goal of ‘nawan Punjab’”. —
