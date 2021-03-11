Women in Punjab to soon get Rs 1K per month: Dr Baljit Kaur

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 27

Minister for Social Security Women and Child Welfare Dr Baljit Kaur today said the state government would make all-out efforts to improve the living condition of women and would soon implement their second guarantee of giving Rs 1,000 to women every month.

She said the government was going to amend the women protection law and more stringent clauses would be added to protect the rights of women.

The minister was in Fatehgarh Sahib to preside over the district-level “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” event.

The minister said it was a matter of great pride for the district as it achieved sex ratio of 928 females per 1,000 males due to consistent efforts of the administration.

MLA Lakhveer Singh Rai, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Gary Baring were also present among others.

