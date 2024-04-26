AAR Jain Model Sr Secondary School, Dera Bassi

Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated at the school. The event aimed to instil values of non-violence, compassion and tolerance among human beings. The day commenced with ‘Namokar Mantra’ and homage was paid to Lord Mahavir. A brief introduction of his life and teachings were presented to enlighten everyone about his significance. Various art and craft exhibits, posters, rangoli and paintings depicting the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir were showcased. Students presented captivating culture performances. Enlightening speeches and presentations were delivered. Maharaj Haryana Sihni Tap Jyoti, Maha Sadhvi Sarvagya Prabha, and her disciple Seva Bhavi Namita Maharaj graced the occasion and gave thought-provoking speeches. Many reputed schools were also presented there. ‘Prasad’ was distributed among all attendees fostering a sense of unity and togetherness among the school community.
