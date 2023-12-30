AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To acknowledge the contribution of private schools in elevating the quality of education and giving them their deserving recognition, the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab has initiated to reward private school principals and teachers across the nation for excelling in various parameters. Ritu Bali received the Best Principal Award and Nidhi Maini, Amandeep and Dheeraj Rana got the National Best Teacher Award. Pratibha got Best Sports Teacher Award-2023.

