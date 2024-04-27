AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Planet Pals-Eco Club of the school, in line with commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability, organised a series of engaging activities and competitions for students across all classes. The aim of these activities was to emphasise the importance of conservation and restoration efforts for a healthier planet. These activities, inspired the students and educated them to become responsible stewards of the environment. Various competitions, including poem recitation, declamation contest, plant variety show and best out of waste, were organised for different classes. It was an enriching and a learning experience for the students.
