Army Public School, Jalandhar

A trip was organised by the school for the students of Class V. Students enjoyed their visit to Trampoline Park where they spent a day full of fun, adventure, fitness and sports. When students returned, although they were tired, but they were full of enthusiasm and were over joyed by the day’s experience.
