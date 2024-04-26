Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in a plethora of activities to commemorate Earth Day. An array of creative activities were organised with a view to sensitise the children to the conservation of natural resources and to motivate them to do their bit towards making their planet even more beautiful. Pirouetting over the theme of Earth Day 2024, ‘Planet Vs Plastic’, myriad of activities like poster making and slogan writing were conducted to give the students a platform to showcase their ingenious skills. The corridors of the school reverberated with the thoughtful slogans raised by the students as they took a green walk to sensitise others to the importance of saving the environment. Senior students turned trash into treasure as they designed aesthetic objects with inspiring quotes and learnt the art of 3‘R’s, ie reducing, reusing and recycling. They were also engaged in hands-on activity by planting seeds in plastic bottles, showcasing their innovative ideas for sustainable gardening and recycling. A special assembly was also held to celebrate Mother Earth wherein students highlighted the importance of ‘Sustainable Fashion’ and ‘Earth Hour’ which was followed by a thought provoking skit. Director Dr Jayeta Auddy and Principal Garima Bhardwaj praised the efforts of all the students and encouraged them to thank Mother Earth for all its bountiful gifts.

