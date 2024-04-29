Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula

A counselling session was organised for all the adolescent girls of classes V, VI and VII to acknowledge them about menstrual hygiene at the school. Isha Malhotra conducted an informative session to make all girls aware of monthly periods and certain body changes that occur during puberty. A student-friendly PowerPoint presentation was shown to clear many doubts, which come across in minds of girls of this age. Use and disposal of sanitary pads related information was also provided to all girls. Sanitary pads were distributed to all girls of these classes.

#Panchkula