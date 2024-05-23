Convent of Jesus & Mary, Shimla

The school happily proclaims the CBSE result for Class X session 2023-2024. As many as 18 students scored above 90% — Mannat Chauhan (96%), Sanna Dharma (95.6%), Aarohi Singhi (94.8%), Joiana Verma (94.6%), Nargis Thakur (93.8%), Sharnya Sharma (93.0%), Richa Kashyap (92.2%), Avnee Chauhan (92.2%), Sameeksha Kapoor (92.2%), Bhumika Thakur (92.2%), Geetika Deol (92%), Kanika Sharma (91.8%), Spandan Jamalta (91.6%), Kaishi Sharma (91.6%), Manya Verma (91.4%), Dhaanya Sharma (90.2%), Sarishti Verma (90%) and Himanshi Katoch (90%).

