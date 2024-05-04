Dance competition at Holy Mary’s School, Banur

The school came alive with the vibrant spirit of International Dance Day. The air was filled with excitement as students, teachers, and management gathered to take part in a day of joyous celebration. The highlight of the event was the inter-house group dance competition, where each house participated with boundless enthusiasm. From graceful movements to energetic performances, every dance showcased the talent and dedication of students. Attendees were treated to a mesmerising display of folk dances from various states, each performance reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India. It was a delightful journey through the rhythms and traditions of different regions, leaving everyone spellbound. In the end, Principal Shiny Devassy congratulated all students for their amazing performances.

