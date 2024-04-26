DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a plethora of activities outlining the case for climate education, as part of the climate crisis solution. The kindergarten wing of the school commemorated Earth Day, showcasing their commitment to environmental awareness and conservation. The event witnessed a myriad of activities aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility towards the planet in the young minds. Students took centre stage as they delivered speeches, recited poems, and sang songs dedicated to Mother Earth, highlighting the importance of preserving and protecting the environment. Their heartfelt words echoed the urgency of taking action to safeguard the planet for future generations. Art integrated activities were also a significant part of the celebration, where children creatively expressed their love for nature through paintings, crafts, and other innovative projects. Classes VII to X were involved in ‘paper bag making’ and ‘envelope making’ in their classrooms to exhibit their craftsmanship. Students of senior secondary wing planted saplings under the guidance of biology teacher and school gardener. Principal Monika Paliwal emphasised the significance of Earth Day.

