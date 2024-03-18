Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

A ‘Graduation Ceremony’ was organised for the students of Kindergarten. School Chairman Ram Niwas Garg and Principal Manisha Singh with the integral part of school management Hitesh Garg graced the programme. First of all, the programme was started by lighting the lamp in front of Maa Saraswati and the little ones sang with their sweet voices. Students of Prep class conducted a marchpast in a very impressive manner. At the graduation ceremony, Prep students were formally dressed in gowns and caps and given certificates in the form of degrees. After receiving the degree, the little students jumped with joy and their parents also became highly elated. A cultural programme was presented by small children. During the programme, self-introduction was given by the Prep students. Principal Manisha Singh explained the purpose of organising the graduation ceremony. Chairman of the school Ram Niwas Garg said self-confidence in children is developed by teachers at an early stage, which helps them to move ahead in life and achieve pinnacle of success. In the end, the CCA in-charge of the school thanked all the people present in the programme.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar